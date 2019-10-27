Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Can't practice Sunday

Lamb (hip) was unable to practice Sunday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Unless Lamb reports improvement with his hip pointer during Monday's morning shootaround, he'll likely be unavailable for the Pacers' game later that night in Detroit. Edmond Sumner started on the wing in Lamb's stead in Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Cavaliers, playing 17 minutes and providing 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist.