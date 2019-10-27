Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Can't practice Sunday
Lamb (hip) was unable to practice Sunday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Unless Lamb reports improvement with his hip pointer during Monday's morning shootaround, he'll likely be unavailable for the Pacers' game later that night in Detroit. Edmond Sumner started on the wing in Lamb's stead in Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Cavaliers, playing 17 minutes and providing 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.