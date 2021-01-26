Lamb scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-114 win over the Raptors.

It's the second time in the last three games he's hit for 22, and Lamb's 33 minutes were a season high as the Pacers went small once Domantas Sabonis (knee) exited the game. Lamb is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals in four games since making his season debut, and his role could keep growing as Indiana looks for consistent offensive contributors beyond Malcolm Brogdon.