Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said Wednesday that Lamb (knee) hasn't experienced any setbacks since undergoing surgery in March to repair a torn ACL and meniscus, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports. "Jeremy is on the floor and looks great...we're optimistic that we'll have him back at the start of the season or close to it," Buchanan said.

Lamb looks like he'll be a beneficiary of the NBA delaying the start of its 2020-21 season until late December as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he wouldn't have been ready to go had the campaign began in late October like usual. That said, he'll still only be about 10 months removed from the injury when the upcoming season gets underway, so Lamb will likely face some sort of minutes restriction even if he gains clearance for the Pacers' opening game. Prior to suffering the knee injury, Lamb was a productive secondary scorer for Indiana in 2019-20 with averages of 12.5 points in 28.1 minutes per game, but his playing time and overall usage could take a hit with Victor Oladipo back to full strength this season.