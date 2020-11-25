Pacers executive Kevin Pritchard said Wednesday that Lamb (knee) could return to game action by mid-January, Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com reports.

Lamb underwent surgery back in March to repair a torn ACL, and his recovery has moved along at an encouraging pace. Pritchard noted that he expects Lamb to begin practicing with the team in December, and if he's able to return in January, it would mean he'd be back on the floor after just 10 months. Lamb will likely require some time to get back up to speed, and he'll probably find himself in a bench role as a backup to both T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo. Prior to the injury, Lamb posted 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2019-20.