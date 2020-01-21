Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Decent shooting effort

Lamb had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 118-88 loss at Utah.

Lamb went scoreless in his previous outing, so it was nice to see him go for 11 points while shooting 50 percent from the field here. That said, Lamb has topped the 10-point mark just twice over his last six starts and most of his value is tied to what he can do scoring the rock, meaning his upside has been trending towards the wrong direction of late. He will try to bounce back Wednesday at Phoenix.