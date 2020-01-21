Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Decent shooting effort
Lamb had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 118-88 loss at Utah.
Lamb went scoreless in his previous outing, so it was nice to see him go for 11 points while shooting 50 percent from the field here. That said, Lamb has topped the 10-point mark just twice over his last six starts and most of his value is tied to what he can do scoring the rock, meaning his upside has been trending towards the wrong direction of late. He will try to bounce back Wednesday at Phoenix.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...