Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Deemed doubtful
Lamb (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Lamb's doubtful designation comes a day after coach Nate McMillan personally ruled him out, so his chances of returning seems highly unlikely. Still, confirmation on his status will come closer to tip-off.
