Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Deemed questionable
Lamb (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bucks.
Lamb was forced to miss Friday's win over the Kings due to the same groin injury and is in danger of missing a second straight. If that ends up being the case, some combination of Justin Holiday, Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner would presumably take on his minutes.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...