Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Deemed questionable

Lamb (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bucks.

Lamb was forced to miss Friday's win over the Kings due to the same groin injury and is in danger of missing a second straight. If that ends up being the case, some combination of Justin Holiday, Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner would presumably take on his minutes.

