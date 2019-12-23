Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Designated as questionable Monday
Lamb (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Toronto.
Lamb's designation comes as no surprise as he's missed the past two games due to a sore right groin. If he's held out again, look for Aaron Holiday to receive a third-straight start.
