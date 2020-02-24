Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Done for night

Lamb will not return to Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a sore left knee, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Lamb suffered the injury during the first half of a game the Pacers trailed by 31 points at the break. Lamb played only seven minutes off the bench, finishing with five points, one assist and one steal. Aaron Holiday got the start at shooting guard with Victor Oladipo out, as the Pacers continue to transition Lamb to a reserve role.