Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Done for night
Lamb will not return to Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a sore left knee, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Lamb suffered the injury during the first half of a game the Pacers trailed by 31 points at the break. Lamb played only seven minutes off the bench, finishing with five points, one assist and one steal. Aaron Holiday got the start at shooting guard with Victor Oladipo out, as the Pacers continue to transition Lamb to a reserve role.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.