Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Done for the night
Lamb (groin) will not return to Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers.
Lamb's night is over due to a sore right groin. The Hornets do not play again until Friday against the Kings, so he should have some extra time to recover. Still, expect an update once more clarity on the injury is brought to light.
