Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Double-double against Hornets

Lamb had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 boards, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes against Charlotte on Monday.

Lamb notched his second double-double of the season in the contest, but it wasn't his most efficient day from the floor. The 2012 first round pick has now scored in double figures in four consecutive games and six of his last seven. He'll face the Heat on Wednesday.