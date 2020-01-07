Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Double-double against Hornets
Lamb had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 boards, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes against Charlotte on Monday.
Lamb notched his second double-double of the season in the contest, but it wasn't his most efficient day from the floor. The 2012 first round pick has now scored in double figures in four consecutive games and six of his last seven. He'll face the Heat on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...