Lamb registered 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and an assist across 28 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Pistons.

Lamb ended as the Pacers' third-highest scorer Thursday, and he accomplished that feat by missing just one shot all game long. Lamb has bounced between the starting lineup and the bench since making his debut on Jan. 20, and he has scored in double digits in 10 of his 13 appearances to date. Lamb is averaging 12.5 points per game in 15 games (eight starts) so far.