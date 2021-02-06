Lamb registered 17 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Lamb's performance since entering the starting lineup has had its ups and downs with Friday's effort on the upside. In six games since entering the starting lineup, Lamb is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.1 minutes of action.