Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Expected back Saturday

Lamb (ankle) said he'll rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Magic, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Coach Nate McMillan said they'll have to wait and see how Lamb is feeling closer to game time before making a decision regarding his availability, though Lamb is fully expecting to play, per Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana. The shooting guard has missed the past seven games due to a left ankle sprain but is on the cusp of a return after practicing with no issues Thursday.