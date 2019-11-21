Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Expected back Saturday
Lamb (ankle) said he'll rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Magic, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Coach Nate McMillan said they'll have to wait and see how Lamb is feeling closer to game time before making a decision regarding his availability, though Lamb is fully expecting to play, per Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana. The shooting guard has missed the past seven games due to a left ankle sprain but is on the cusp of a return after practicing with no issues Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.