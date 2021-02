Lamb logged seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 19 minutes Friday in a 118-112 loss to the Celtics.

Lamb marked his first performance since Feb. 3, in which he failed to score at least one trey. He is now averaging 11.7 points and 23.0 bench minutes over the Pacers' past six games. Lamb seemed in line to be their sixth man, but fellow backup T.J. McConnell has averaged more playing time (30.8 minutes) across that six-game span.