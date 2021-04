Lamb (toe) took part in a full practice Thursday and coach Nate Bjorkgren said his right toe sprain has "gotten better," J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Lamb missed Wednesday's loss to Miami after he had been listed as questionable, but it appears he is moving in the right direction. It looks like the 28-year-old has at least a decent chance to return for Friday's game against Charlotte. His potential return could lead to a decreased workload for Aaron Holiday.