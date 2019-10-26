Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Game-time decision
Lamb (hip) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against the Cavaliers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Lamb underwent individual tests following the Pacers' Saturday morning shootaround, which led to his game-time decision status. Look for Edmond Sumner and Justin Holiday to see slightly increased roles should he ultimately have to sit out.
