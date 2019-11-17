Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Gets questionable tag for Monday
Lamb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Lamb has missed the Pacers' last six games with the left ankle sprain, but the fact that the team is listing him as questionable implies that he's being viewed as day-to-day at this stage. Aaron Holiday has stepped into the starting five in place of Lamb during his six-game absence, averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 triples and 1.3 steals in 30.0 minutes during those contests.
