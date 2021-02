Lamb had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes Monday night against Chicago.

The Pacers started T.J. McConnell in the backcourt alongside Malcolm Brogdon but were unable to hold off the Bulls in overtime. Lamb has now come off the bench in three straight games, but he's still managed to score in double-figures twice, while hitting a combined 13-of-20 field goal attempts, including 6-of-10 three-pointers.