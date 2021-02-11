Lamb had just three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Nets.

Lamb bottomed out in what was not a good night for the Pacers. He has been a top-60 player since returning from injury, a rank that seems unlikely to stick moving forward. That said, he is also not going to be this bad and so given what we have seen thus far, he should fall into top-120 value when all is said and done.