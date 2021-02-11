Lamb had just three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Nets.
Lamb bottomed out in what was not a good night for the Pacers. He has been a top-60 player since returning from injury, a rank that seems unlikely to stick moving forward. That said, he is also not going to be this bad and so given what we have seen thus far, he should fall into top-120 value when all is said and done.
More News
-
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Efficient night shooting•
-
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Balances effort in easy win•
-
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Moving into starting five•
-
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Comes up big off bench again•
-
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Stellar performance off bench•
-
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 10 in return from injury•