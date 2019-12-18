Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Heads to locker room
Lamb went to the locker room followed by a trainer during Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what kind of injury Lamb is dealing with. He should be considered questionable to return.
