Lamb posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 16 minutes off the bench during the Pacers' 118-100 Wednesday night loss to the Raptors.

Solid but unspectacular, Lamb is a candidate to see an increased workload should Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss any time. He would still be best suited as an option in deeper leagues, but is worth monitoring.