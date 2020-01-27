Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Leads way in loss
Lamb amassed 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's loss to Portland.
Lamb built upon a strong outing Friday against Golden State to surpass 20 points for the first time in 12 games. Afer a strong start to the season, the score-first guard's battled consistency issues. Lamb's failed to reach double-digits in five of his past 10 games despite a reasonable shooting split of 45.7 percent from the field over that span. While Lamb's consistency is certainly frustrating for owners, his successful track record indicates that he'll most likely return to supplying double-figures on a daily basis.
