Lamb is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Knicks due to left knee soreness.

The 28-year-old had eight points (3-8 FG), 2-4 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block in 12 minutes before the injury was announced during the second half. Lamb should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Sixers, assuming he's unable to return during the closing stages of Saturday's contest.