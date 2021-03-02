Coach Nate Bjorkgren said after Monday's loss to Philadelphia that Lamb (knee) is likely to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Lamb, who injured his left knee in Saturday's loss to the Knicks, missed Monday's game but it looks like he'll return prior to the All-Star Break. The 28-year-old wing had appeared in 19-consecutive games for Indiana after returning from an ACL tear. Lamb has averaged 23.7 minutes per game so far this year, and his potential return would likely decrease the workload of Edmond Sumner.