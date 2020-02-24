Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Lost for season

Lamb tore his ACL and meniscus and broke a bone in his femur in Sunday's loss to Toronto and will miss the remainder of the season.

In unfortunate news for the Pacers, Lamb's headed for season-ending surgery after blowing out his knee in Sunday's loss. in the void created by Lamb's injury, look for Aaron Holiday, Edmond Sumner (hip) and Justin Holiday to see increased workload. Lamb will work his way back over the summer but could be held out well into the 2020-21 season as the recovery from his particular injury usually takes between nine-and-12 months. He finished the season with averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes per game.