Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Lost for season
Lamb tore his ACL and meniscus and broke a bone in his femur in Sunday's loss to Toronto and will miss the remainder of the season.
In unfortunate news for the Pacers, Lamb's headed for season-ending surgery after blowing out his knee in Sunday's loss. in the void created by Lamb's injury, look for Aaron Holiday, Edmond Sumner (hip) and Justin Holiday to see increased workload. Lamb will work his way back over the summer but could be held out well into the 2020-21 season as the recovery from his particular injury usually takes between nine-and-12 months. He finished the season with averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...