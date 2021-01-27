Lamb will start Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
it will be the first start of the season for Lamb, who just made his debut on Jan. 20 after missing the first few weeks while recovering from a torn ACL. He's looked good thus far, logging two 20-plus-point performances in four games, including a 22-point, seven-rebound, two-assist outing against Toronto on Monday.
