Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Nice defensive numbers Sunday

Lamb tallied nine points, six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 victory over Charlotte.

Lamb salvaged another disappointing night, chipping in a combined five defensive stats. Lamb has been a top-80 player this season, however, the last two weeks have been nothing short of brutal. In that time he is barely a top-150 player despite playing almost 30 minutes a night. The eventual return of Victor Oladipo (knee) is going to cut into Lamb's opportunities and so the hope is he can turn things around in the short-term.