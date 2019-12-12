Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Not a factor versus Celtics

Lamb managed six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.

Lamb was held to single digits in scoring for the first time through 16 appearances this season. It's also the first time he failed to grab a rebound and the fourth time he failed to make a three. It's still unclear when Victor Oladipo (knee) will make his debut, but Lamb is perhaps the most likely candidate to slide into a reserve role.