Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Not a factor versus Celtics
Lamb managed six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.
Lamb was held to single digits in scoring for the first time through 16 appearances this season. It's also the first time he failed to grab a rebound and the fourth time he failed to make a three. It's still unclear when Victor Oladipo (knee) will make his debut, but Lamb is perhaps the most likely candidate to slide into a reserve role.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.