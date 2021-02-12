Lamb will not start Thursday's game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Lamb will be replaced by Doug McDermott in the starting five Thursday. Despite playing 25 minutes against the Nets on Wednesday, Lamb had just three points, five assists and one rebound.
