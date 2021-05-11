site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Not playing Tuesday
Lamb (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Lamb continues to be sidelined with no timetable for a return. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Bucks.
