Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Nursing hip pointer

Lamb suffered a hip pointer in Wednesday's game against the Pistons and will be evaluated prior to shootaround Saturday, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Lamb was held out of Thursday's practice as a result of the injury, but it looks like clarity on Lamb's status for the Pacers' trip to Cleveland will not come until Saturday morning. Should Lamb be held out of Saturday's contest, Edmond Sumner would be in line to start at shooting guard alongside Malcolm Brogdon.