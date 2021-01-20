Lamb (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.

While coach Nate Bjorkgren declined to say whether Lamb would actually enter the rotation Wednesday, this is a major development for the guard, who has not played since tearing his ACL back in February of 2020. He'll likely require a few games to get back up to speed, but Lamb could eventually challenge for a starting spot with Caris LeVert (kidney) and T.J. Warren (foot) sidelined with injuries.