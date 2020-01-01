Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Only 23 minutes in victory
Lamb totaled 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 victory over Philadelphia.
Lamb played well in the victory, continuing to work his way back from injury. He has been a top-80 player since returning, although the Pacers have basically been without Malcolm Brogon (back) since Lamb returned. Brogdon left with a back injury and given he has already missed time with relateable injuries, he could be on the sidelines moving forward. Lamb should benefit and if that is the case and remains a solid 12-team asset.
