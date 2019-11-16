Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Out Saturday
Lamb (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Coach Nate McMillan has ruled Lamb out about 24 hours in advance, so it doesn't seem like he's especially close to a return. Still, he's officially day-to-day with an opportunity to play Monday against the Nets.
