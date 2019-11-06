Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Out Wednesday

Lamb (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest versus Washington, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Lamb, who was originally listed as doubtful, will be sidelined for a third game already this season. Aaron Holiday is a prime candidate to garner a spot-start at shooting guard Wednesday with both Victor Oladipo (knee) and Edmond Sumner (hand) out with injuries.

