Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Out Wednesday
Lamb (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest versus Washington, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Lamb, who was originally listed as doubtful, will be sidelined for a third game already this season. Aaron Holiday is a prime candidate to garner a spot-start at shooting guard Wednesday with both Victor Oladipo (knee) and Edmond Sumner (hand) out with injuries.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.