Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Playing as expected

Lamb (ankle) will play Saturday against the Magic, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Lamb said as early as Thursday that he would be available Saturday, but the team had yet to make it official. That hurdle has been cleared, and Lamb will be making his return following a seven-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. He will presumably join the starting five.

