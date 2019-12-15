Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Poor scoring effort once again
Lamb had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 110-100 win at Atlanta.
Lamb has failed to reach the 15-point plateau in each of his last six games, something worrisome considering most of his value lies on his scoring. He is also shooting an abysmal 40.6 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep over that span. He will try to shake off those problems Sunday against the Hornets.
