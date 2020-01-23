Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Poor showing
Lamb chipped in four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes during the Pacers' 112-87 Wednesday night win against the Suns.
Lamb is now 7-of-26 over his last three contests. He is also in a 2-of-22 slump from behind the arch. Despite the lack of contribution from Lamb, the Pacers have won six of their previous seven games and will be welcoming back Victor Oladipo (quad) in the near future.
