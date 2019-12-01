Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Pots 15 points, five dimes
Lamb contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 76ers.
Lamb contributed in each category in this one, and is currently posting career-high numbers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. He's been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season, but, in the five games since his return from an ankle injury, the 27-year old is posting 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 dimes in 33.0 minutes per game. His usage will undoubtedly drop a bit once Victor Oladipo (knee) returns. There's still no official target date for Oladipo's return, but it could be as early as December now that he has been going through full scrimmages.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...