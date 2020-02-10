Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Pushed to bench Modnay
Lamb will come off the bench for Monday's game against Brooklyn, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Lamb will cede his starting role to Victor Oladipo, who's in the lineup after resting Saturday's tilt with New Orleans. While Lamb's played well as the starting shooting guard for the entirety of the season, he figures to take on a reserve role for the remainder of the year with both Malcolm Brogdon and Oladipo at full health. It's unclear if this move will affect Lamb's minute allotment or production levels long-term, though it's safe to say he'll retain an important role as a reserve scorer.
