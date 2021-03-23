Lamb notched 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss at Milwaukee.

Lamb ended just one point shy of tying his season-best mark, but his impact went beyond the scoring line -- he filled the stat sheet while logging more than 25 minutes for the first time since Feb. 17 against the Timberwolves. Lamb can produce instant offense off the bench on any given game, but he has scored in double digits just three times over his last nine contests.