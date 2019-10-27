Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable for Monday

Lamb (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Lamb was unable to take part in Sunday's practice while nursing a hip pointer, so he is likely closer to doubtful than probable with this questionable tag, but the Pacers should provide an update on his status following shootaround Monday morning. Edmond Sumner would be in line for a second straight start should Lamb be ruled out.

