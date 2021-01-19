Lamb (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Lamb has not played since February of 2020, but the team has dropped hints recently that a return is not far off. If Lamb is ultimately held out Wednesday, there's a good chance he'll debut Friday (vs. ORL) or Sunday (vs. TOR). Expect Lamb to be eased back into action, though the Pacers could certainly use another backcourt scorer with Victor Oladipo in Houston and both Caris LeVert (kidney) and T.J. Warren (foot) sidelined.