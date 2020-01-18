Play

Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable Sunday

The Pacers have listed Lamb as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a bruised left hip.

Lamb presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 116-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Should he ultimately sit, look for both Justin and Aaron Holiday to see slightly increased workloads. More clarity on his status should come closer to game time.

