Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable Sunday
The Pacers have listed Lamb as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a bruised left hip.
Lamb presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 116-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Should he ultimately sit, look for both Justin and Aaron Holiday to see slightly increased workloads. More clarity on his status should come closer to game time.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.