Lamb (knee) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets.

After a one-game absence, Lamb returned Wednesday and posted 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Cavaliers in 19 minutes. However, after the game, he's apparently dealing with some soreness and might miss the Pacers' final contest before the All-Star break. If Lamb sits out, more minutes would be available for Edmond Sumner and Aaron Holiday.