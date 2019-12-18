Play

Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable to return

Lamb has suffered a right groin injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

It doesn't sound like Lamb's injury is serious. However, even if he does return to Tuesday's game, it's possible he'll end up on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Kings.

