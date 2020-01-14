Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Quiet in 23 minutes
Lamb had four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 101-95 win over the 76ers.
Lamb hauled in a decent number of boards but was otherwise fairly ineffective, while reserve wing Justin Holiday finished with more points (14) and minutes (28) in this one. Lamb has already been pretty inconsistent this season, and with Victor Oladipo set to return in late January, Lamb will likely have an even harder time maintaining value beyond deep leagues.
