Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Quiet in loss

Lamb posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists Saturday night in the Pacers' 92-85 loss to the Knicks.

Lamb has quickly regressed to his norm after racking up 28 points (10-15 FG) six days ago against Portland. On a night were Victor Oladipo struggled mightily (2-14 FG), Lamb was unable to make a significant contribution in the loss. That does not bode well for the days when Oladipo finds his rhythm and commands a much larger share of the offense. Lamb can be viewed as a sell-high candidate after his next boom.