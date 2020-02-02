Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Quiet in loss
Lamb posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists Saturday night in the Pacers' 92-85 loss to the Knicks.
Lamb has quickly regressed to his norm after racking up 28 points (10-15 FG) six days ago against Portland. On a night were Victor Oladipo struggled mightily (2-14 FG), Lamb was unable to make a significant contribution in the loss. That does not bode well for the days when Oladipo finds his rhythm and commands a much larger share of the offense. Lamb can be viewed as a sell-high candidate after his next boom.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.